× Snow Camp man arrested after hit-and-run in Haw River

HAW RIVER, N.C. — The person suspected of hitting a pedestrian on Tuesday in Haw River on Trollingwood Road has been arrested.

Taylor Jean Lawson, 22, of Snow Camp, was arrested and charged felony hit-and-run and failure to maintain lane.

The passenger-side mirror hit the pedestrian in the back and caused him to go into the ditch.

Upon investigating, a mirror was found at the scene that appeared to belong to a 2004-2008 Toyota Solara pearl white in color. The vehicle left the scene and continued to travel east on Trollingwood.

Mebane police stopped the vehicle Lawson was driving because it fit the description that had been released.

The man who was struck, Brandon Yancey, 33, was released from Alamance Regional Hospital on the day of the crash.

Lawson is scheduled to appear in Alamance County District Court at 2 p.m. on Oct. 26.