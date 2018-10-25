× Police say Lexington man impersonated officer, hid in attic to avoid arrest

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A Lexington man hid in an attic to avoid an arrest for impersonating law enforcement, attempted assault and other charges, the Lexington Dispatch reports.

William Stanley, 37, of Lexington, was driving when he allegedly used blue lights and an air horn in an attempt to pull over another vehicle.

When the vehicle stopped, Stanley approached and threatened to ticket the drive if he did not slow down, according to the Dispatch.

Police report that Stanley also tried to ram the other driver or his vehicle and hid an attic when officers tried to arrest him.

Stanley was charged with using blue lights to cause a stop, impersonating law enforcement, attempted assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer.

He is now being held in the Davidson Count Detention Center under a $10,000 secured bond.