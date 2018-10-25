Painting of Jesus miraculously survives inferno at historic church

WAKEFIELD, Mass. — A historic Massachusetts church went up in flames Tuesday night, but it’s what survived that has everyone talking, WFXT reports.

The First Baptist Church in Wakefield was apparently struck by lightning and caught fire.

Only remnants of the nearly 150-year-old church remained Wednesday morning and crews began dismantling what was left.

Miraculously, hanging in the front entrance of the church, was a painting of Jesus Christ that was nearly untouched.

“It’s a beautiful sign of hope and a reminder that Jesus is with us,” church member Maria Kakolowski told WFXT. “I am personally just taking it as a sign and a reminder that the Jesus, the Christ that we serve is still alive and even though our church building is gone, our church is here. The God that we serve is still here.”

The painting is now at a parishioner’s house.