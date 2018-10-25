× Owner of SC shop that sold winning Mega Millions ticket to share $50,000 bonus with employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The winner of the $1.5 billion Mega Million jackpot isn’t the only one walking away with some extra pocket change.

CJ Patel, owner of the South Carolina convenience store where the winning ticket was sold, told the Associated Press that his business will see a $50,000 bonus and he’s going to share it with his employees.

For more than three years, Patel has run the Simpsonville KC Mart.

The biggest prize ever won from a ticket sold by the mart? $250,000.

That record has now been decisively shattered.

While the nation is still anxious to know the name America’s latest billionaire, Patel said he, unfortunately, can’t help.

Over the days leading up to the conclusive drawing of the second largest jackpot in U.S. history, Patel said a stream of costumers came through to buy tickets and he doesn’t know who bought the winning ticket.

It appeared that the South Carolina Education Lottery was in a similar position early Wednesday morning when they tweeted a request for the winner to call the lottery office.

Our message to the $1.5 BILLION #Mega Millions jackpot winner: Sign the back of the ticket, place the ticket in a safe location, speak with a trusted advisor and CALL THE LOTTERY at 1-866-736-9819.

Take a deep breath and enjoy the moment! — SC Education Lottery (@sclottery) October 24, 2018

South Carolina Education Lottery Chief Operating Officer Tony Cooper told the AP that the lottery knows where and when the winner bought the ticket, but the lottery will only know their name once the winner comes forward.