NC A&T’s Brandon Parker living the NFL dream

Last season, North Carolina A&T's Brandon Parker showed his "soft" side by getting down on one knee at Aggie Stadium after a game and proposing to his girlfriend Dominique.

"She's always been the only one I've been with but knowing that she's there, she's there for life, it makes it a whole lot easier so now I can start focusing on building my family and my career at the same time," Parker said.

The family is off to a good start as the two got married this summer.

And his career is going well, too.

Brandon was drafted by the Oakland Raiders and even though the team is struggling, this 6-foot-8-inch, 305-pound offensive lineman has been impressive so far.

But every single day is a challenge.

"It is eye opening, coming in realizing that you're not that big dog anymore you gotta work to become that big dog".