NBC cancels "Megyn Kelly Today" after blackface controversy

NBC has canceled Megyn Kelly’s 9 a.m. “Today” show hour, People magazine reports.

The cancellation of the show comes just 48 hours after she received backlash for her controversial remarks about blackface.

Kelly defended people who don blackface costumes for Halloween.

“But what is racist?” Kelly asked on her show. “Because you do get in trouble if you are a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween, or a black person who puts on whiteface for Halloween. Back when I was a kid that was OK, as long as you were dressing up as, like, a character.”

Two sources told People magazine that Kelly has not been fired from NBC entirely but that her 9 a.m. show is likely over.

Kelly did not host her show as scheduled on Thursday morning. The network replaced her live telecast with a pre-taped episode.

Kelly has parted ways with her talent agency, CAA, sources told CNN, and she has hired attorney Bryan Freedman. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Freedman is scheduled to meet with NBC executives on Friday.

The decision to retain a lawyer may signal a lengthy battle over her contract, which is reportedly valued at $23 million a year. She is in the middle of the second year of a three-year contract.