× Middle schooler charged with stealing high school activity bus in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A middle schooler faces charges after allegedly taking a Guilford County Schools activity bus on a joyride, High Point police reported Thursday.

When Guilford County Schools realized the Andrews High School bus was missing, the district contacted High Point police and began tracking the bus using GPS.

When police found the bus, a Welborn Middle School student ran from the scene, police said.

The student, who has not been named, was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle, trespassing and resist/delay/obstruct by juvenile.

Police have not reported which day the larceny took place.