Krispy Kreme launches home delivery service in Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Getting a dozen freshly made Krispy Kreme glazed doughnuts delivered straight to you is no longer a sugary dream, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The company has launched, with the help of Grubhub.com, an online-only ordering service featuring delicacies and coffee made at shops in Clemmons, Winston-Salem and four others in the Triad.

The online service also allows for placing pickup orders during normal business hours. The service is not available by calling the shops to place an order.

Orders can be made through the company’s website and will be available on the Krispy Kreme app soon.

A minimum $7.99 purchase is required, and only orders for at least a dozen doughnuts, along with brew boxes and bottled beverages, are accepted. There is a delivery fee that varies by shop.

