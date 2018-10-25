Joe Biden now 9th target in string of suspicious packages, bombs sent by mail

WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 09: U.S. President Barack Obama and Vice President Joseph Biden share a moment during a statement about the election in the Rose Garden at the White House November 9, 2016 in Washington, DC. Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has won the election and will become the 45th president of the United States. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

NEW CASTLE, Del. — A ninth suspicious package was found addressed to former Vice President Joe Biden, the Associated Press reports.

A law enforcement officer told the AP on Thursday that the package appeared similar to those containing bombs sent to former President Barack Obama, 2016 Democratic Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and others.

The package was intercepted at a Delaware mail facility.

Law enforcement made a perimeter around the Hares Corner United States Post Office in New Castle early Thursday morning  in the suspicious package investigation, WDEL reports.

The facility was evacuated around 6 a.m.

Biden stands among  a list of other Democratic leaders and critics of President Donald Trump who have received similar packages. 