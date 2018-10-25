Greensboro police chase ends with 1 in custody after shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A shooting led to a police chase in Greensboro early Thursday morning, according to Greensboro police.

In the early morning, police responded to a report of a gunshot in front of a BP gas station on Randleman Road.

The chase ended at the Motel 6 and Wingate at Windham Greensboro hotel at the intersection of Lanada Road and Landmark Center Boulevard.

According to the Greensboro Police Department, no one was injured, but the suspects may have injuries. It is unclear what injuries, if any, the suspects may have.

One person was taken into custody.

The identity of the suspect taken into custody has not been released. Police have not released further information regarding any other suspects.

Police continue to investigate.