Disturbing video shows 13-year-old bullied, gun pointed at his head; 17-year-old arrested

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. -- The 17-old-old who turned himself in to Independence police Tuesday now faces charges in connection with a disturbing video posted on Facebook, WDAF reports.

Alexander Schrader is charged with one count of first-degree robbery and he's being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Court documents say that Schrader was among a group that confronted the victim in the video at about 3 p.m. on Oct. 20. The video shows him hold what appears to be a black handgun to the victim's head while the victim was kneeling. The documents say at the same time, a friend of Schrader's began punching the victim in the face and the victim pleaded for the assault to stop.

Police were called on Oct. 22 when the 13-year-old victim's mom called police to report the assault. She was in touch with police again on Oct. 23 to say she had new information and wanted to press charges. She provided a video on Snapchat and names of the attackers to police. During the investigation, officers learned from the victim that money was taken from him during the incident.

By Tuesday the video had been widely shared on social media and detectives said they wanted to speak with Schrader about it. Schrader turned himself in and confessed to placing a gun to the victim's head.

Furthermore, a juvenile who assaulted the victim and a juvenile who recorded the assault were interviewed and then sent to juvenile detention.

If Schrader is convicted, he faces between 10 and 30 years in prison.