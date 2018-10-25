× Graham man faces child pornography charges after months-long investigation

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — It took nearly a year, but the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man found possessing child pornography, the sheriff’s office reported Thursday.

Trevor Lorance Quinby, 36, of Graham, was charged with third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to DCSO, a deputy with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force was investigating and found downloads of files involving child pornography.

On Jan. 24, deputies got a search warrant and seized the devices believed to contain the illicit photos.

The state crime lab examined the devices and found probable cause for charges.

DCSO reports additional charges may come as the investigation continues.