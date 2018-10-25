× Armed citizen tried to stop shooting at suburban grocery store in Kentucky

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — Two people were shot and killed at a suburban Kroger grocery store Wednesday afternoon in Jeffersontown, Kentucky.

The suspect is in custody, according to Chief Sam Rogers. There was no known motive and it appears the victims were shot at random, he said.

The suspect, Gregory Bush, 51, entered the store and shot a man in the back of the head and continued firing at him when he fell to the ground, killing him. Bush left, encountered a woman in the parking lot and fatally shot her, Rogers said.

The victims have been identified as 69-year-old Maurice E. Stallard of Louisville and 67-year-old Vickie Lee Jones.

An unnamed armed citizen in the parking lot exchanged gunfire with the suspect; neither was struck. The suspect fled the scene and was apprehended nearby, police said.

Bush had a history of mental problems, WDRB reported, citing court records. A mental inquest warrant was taken out on Bush in a 2009 domestic assault case and he was taken to a psychiatric hospital.

A judge ordered Bush’s weapons taken away from him as part of an emergency protective order filed by his ex-wife.

A Facebook post by a Gregory Bush says he has “worked most of my life and battled mental illness throughout my life. My paranoid-schizophrenia finally stopped me from working and not am on mental disability. I’m lucky I made it this far with all the trouble I’ve caused myself when I get off my medicine.”

Kroger released this statement: “We are shocked and saddened by the shooting incident that occurred around 2:30 p.m. today. Thanks to the quick response of the local police department, the suspect was apprehended and our store is now secure.”

Jeffersontown is about 13 miles southeast of Louisville.

Federal law enforcement agencies are aiding in the investigation.

Jeffersontown police Maj. Brittney Garrett spoke of the grief over the shooting. “Our hearts are with the victims, families, witnesses, and everyone impacted by this tragedy. We will release more detailed information about the incident tomorrow.”

Bush has pleaded not guilty, and bond was set at $5 million.