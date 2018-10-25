× NC, Florida linemen killed by truck while restoring power in Michael-devastated Panhandle

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. — Two linemen, from North Carolina and Florida, were killed on the job in a hit-and-run while restoring power after Hurricane Michael, according to WFLA.

A third lineman, who is also from North Carolina, was airlifted in critical condition.

The three men were at work restoring power in Washington County, Florida, in the wake of the hurricane.

Just before 7 p.m., a truck towing a U-Haul trailer hit the three men on State Road 77.

52-year-old George Cecil, of Cole Rain, North Carolina, and 60-year-old James Ussery, of Chipley, Florida, both died.

Officials have not identified the man in critical condition, but WFLA reports he is a 22-year-old man from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina.

John Goedte, 37, of Thonotosassa, Florida, left the scene but was later found by a Chipley police officer.

Goedte was taken into custody.

WFLA reports this is not Goedte’s first run in with the law. Jail records say he’s been arrested 27 times in about 18 years.