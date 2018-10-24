× Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in South Carolina for record-breaking $1.6 billion jackpot

After days of nationwide lotto fever, the Mega Millions winning numbers are out. And the wait is on for the nation’s newest millionaire.

The magic numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball was 5. The jackpot is a staggering $1.537 billion — with a one-time cash option of $878 million.

Mega Millions confirmed that the sole winning ticket of the massive prize was sold in South Carolina.

While the jackpot did bust all Mega Millions records, the lottery announced that the prize amount came just short of breaking the world record.

Mega Millions previously rounded the jackpot total to $1.6 billion but revealed on Wednesday that the total came to $1.537 billion, a few million short of the $1.586 billion national and world record.

While they may not have won the jackpot, two people in North Carolina landed $1 million prizes each by matching five numbers but not the Mega Ball, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery website.

Meanwhile, the California lottery tweeted that eight tickets in the state matched five of the six numbers for an undisclosed amount of money.

“We’re still waiting on results from other states,” it said. “If no one wins tonight, Friday’s jackpot is an estimated $2 billion.”

Mega Millions beats its own jackpot record

The next jackpot winner could come from anywhere. Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A ticket costs $2 — but the odds of winning are about 1 in 302 million.

Mega Millions has already smashed its own jackpot record. That was $656 million shared by winners in three states in March 2012.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24 when 11 co-workers in California split $543 million.

But wait … there’s the Powerball

Mega Millions aside, the Powerball drawing is Wednesday, and the jackpot for that is an estimated $620 million. Not too shabby, either.

The Powerball has climbed since the last winner in New York in August, and has had 20 drawings since then without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

Before this week’s Mega Millions, the US lottery jackpot record was $1.586 billion, split among three winning Powerball tickets in January 2016.