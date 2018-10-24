× Winning $1.6B Mega Millions ticket sold in Simpsonville, SC

Lottery officials said Wednesday that a ticket purchased at the KC Mart #7 on Lee Vaughn Road in Simpsonville, South Carolina, matches all six numbers in Tuesday night’s drawing.

It’s possible that the world will never know the winner.

South Carolina is one of eight states where winners can remain anonymous.

The winning numbers were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70 and Mega Ball 5. The lucky player overcame miserable odds: The chance of matching all six numbers and winning the top prize is 1 in 302.5 million.

Two North Carolina Mega Millions players came out with $1 million each.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Wednesday where those two seven-figure tickets were purchased. One was sold at a Circle K on Harrison Avenue in Cary. The other was sold at a Zoom Express on Skyway Drive in Monroe.

Neither of them opted to pay the extra $1 for the Megaplier, but, if they had, their tickets would be worth $3 million.