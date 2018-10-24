× Suspect arrested after robbery, shooting in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A suspect has been arrested after a robbery and shooting in Davidson County last week, according to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Devaunte Maleek Barriet, 25, of Lexington, is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and assault with a deadly weapon.

The shooting happened at 423 Elwin Circle, northwest of Lexington.

When authorities arrived, Thomas Edward Harris II was located in the driveway with an apparent gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was taken to Baptist Hospital for treatment and was last known to be in the ICU.

Barriet was taken into custody on Wednesday.