HIGH POINT, N.C. — The Roy’s Folks Crafts Fair will be held November 16-17, 2018, in High Point.

The annual fair will be held in the High Point University Community Center (formerly Oak Hollow Mall) November 16 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. and November 17 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

$3.00 adults, $2.00 seniors – Proceeds from admission benefit FOX8 Gifts for Kids

Roy’s Folks Crafts Fair Vendor List 2018