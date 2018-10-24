× Rae Carruth moving to Pennsylvania days after leaving prison

Rae Carruth is planning on moving to Pennsylvania now that he’s out of prison, TMZ reported.

TMZ spoke with the Pennsylvania Parole Board, where an official confirmed that Carruth is now under their supervision.

The former Carolina Panther was released from prison Monday after serving nearly 19 years for orchestrating the murder of his pregnant girlfriend.

Carruth was released from Sampson Correctional Facility in Clinton, North Carolina, at 8 a.m.

When he left prison, Carruth was given a copy of his release papers, his social security card, birth certificate, community resources information, and a pharmacy discount card.

Carruth was also given certificates for the programs he completed while locked up, including a registered examiners’ card from the North Carolina Board of Barbers and a barber’s certificate from Central Carolina Community College.