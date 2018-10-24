Polling problems: Guilford County elections director responds amid reports of technical issues

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- Early voting in Guilford County is in full effect. However, some county residents say they experienced technical issues while inside of the voting booth.

Rabbi Fred Guttman, a Guilford County voter, discovered the voting machine experience some calibrations issues when he tried submitting his ballot.

“I went through the entire ballot and then it says confirm your vote or review, and I noticed that there was ta person that I hadn't voted for. The machine had changed it or I thought maybe I poked the wrong thing,” said Guttman.

Guttman wasn’t the only one who experience this same issue. Shirley Yount experienced the same issue when she voted last week and made voting official aware of the issue.

“I pressed the Democrat and the Republican lit up with the green check mark, and I was like, 'OK, I know I pressed the right thing,' and so I pressed the Democrat again and it switched, and I voted the rest of that page,” said Yount.

FOX8’s Danielle Jackson took those concerns to the Guilford County elections director to figure out the issue.

“Typically when we hear these reports, it gets escalated up and we will take that machine out of service, we will calibrate it if necessary or take it out of service completely,” said Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt.

According to the county, voting calibrations have happened before in the past—it’s either human error when setting up the machines or the individual machine wasn’t calibrated correctly.

“Because I would hate for elections to be won just by a small margin and there to be a question in anybody’s mind if there was cheating going on or fraud going on because that colors everything badly for us and we don’t need to do that,” said Yount.

Early voting continues all the way up to Nov. 3 in Guilford County.

Election day is Nov. 6.