NC mom buys Mega Millions ticket but wins $1 million the day before numbers announced

VANCE COUNTY, N.C — One North Carolina mom won $1 million after buying her lottery ticket Monday before the Mega Millions numbers were even announced.

That’s because, in addition to a Mega Millions ticket, Brenda Jordan of Henderson also bought a $150 Million Cash Explosion scratch-off ticket.

On Monday, Jordan stopped by Kittrell Grocery on U.S. 1 Bypass South in Kittrell to what would prove to be an extremely lucky purchase.

“I stopped to get some Mega Millions tickets because the jackpot is so high,” said Jordan, a mother of four, in a news release. “I always like to try the new games, so I got a scratch-off ticket as well.”

Jordan instantly became Cash Explosion’s very first $1 million winner.

At first, she was stunned and called up her four kids.

“They didn’t believe me until they saw the ticket,” she said.

Later that day, she drove over to the Raleigh lottery headquarters with her children and claimed a lump sum of $600,000, turning down the annuity option which offered 20 payments of $50,000.

After taxes, Jordan pocketed $423,012.

The mom is going to use the money to help her kids but has no plans to forget about herself.

“I’m going to take a few days off of work and go to Atlantic City,” Jordan said. “I enjoyed it the first time I went and would love to go back.”