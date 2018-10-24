At least 1 dead after shooting at Kroger in Kentucky

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. -- At least one person is dead after a shooting at a Kroger store in Jeffersontown, according to WAVE.

The shooting happened at about 2:55 p.m.

Witnesses told WAVE they heard two bursts of gunfire inside the store and then saw two men exchanging shots in the parking lot.

One person is in custody following the incident, according to the Jeffersontown police dispatcher. She declined Wednesday to provide other information, adding that officers remain on scene.

Jeffersontown is about 13 miles southeast of Louisville.

CNN contributed to this story.