Man shot at Winston-Salem BP station

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A man was found with a gunshot wound to the waist early Wednesday morning in Winston-Salem, according to police.

At 2:55 a.m., officers responded to a shooting at the BP station on the 900 block of Waughtown Street.

Store personnel told police that an unknown man caused a disturbance with 59-year-old BP employee Muhammad Athar and another employee.

Athar followed the suspect out of the store into the parking lot where the suspect drew a gun and shot him.

The suspect left the scene, driving north on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Athar was taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black pants, black shoes and had a black handgun.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the police department at (336) 773-7700 or CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.