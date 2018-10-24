How to know which health insurance option is right for you

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Picking the right health insurance options is important not only to make sure you're getting the best possible care but also to make sure you're not paying more than you have to.

On today's Successful Aging, we talk about the latest improvements to Medicare Advantage plans and some tips on how determine if your plan is a good fit.

Here are some examples of what to look for in a plan to suit your life.

Doctors are in network

Medications are on formulary

What are the added benefits?

Cheaper premiums

Learn more in today's Successful Aging.

You can contact Linda Pritchett at (336) 292-3875 or visit her website here.