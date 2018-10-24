Halloween Recipes: Spooky sweets to make at home

With Halloween just around the corner, Sociably Yours joined us at FOX8 to share a few recipes that will be the perfect treat for your Halloween party!
Rice Krispie Treat Mummies
Ingredients
- Rice Krispie Bars
- White Chocolate Melts
- Edible Candy eyes
- Piping Bag
- Lined cookie sheet
Directions
- Melt the white chocolate and fully coat the Rice Krispie bar.
- Place your chocolate coated Rice Krispie treats on the lined cookie sheet and add the edible candy eyes.
- Put them in the fridge to set for a few minutes.
- While they are setting, scoop the rest of the melted white chocolate into the piping bag.
- Cut the tip of the bag so that small lines of white chocolate come out.
- Grab your chocolate coated Rice Krispie bars from the fridge and drizzle the white chocolate backwards and forwards to create the mummy bandage effect.
- Place them back in the fridge for about ten minutes.
- Enjoy!
Monster Munch (Halloween Popcorn)
Ingredients
- 5 cups popped Popcorn
- 1/4 cup orange candy melting chips
- 1/4 cup black candy melting chips
- 1/4 cup green candy melting chips
Directions
- Spread Popcorn on wax paper lined sheet
- Heat orange candy chips by microwaving for about 30 seconds stirring and repeating until melted.
- Allow to cool for 2-3 minutes.
- Drizzle melted chocolate over popcorn
- Repeat the melting and drizzling procedure for the other candy color melting chips Sprinkle M&M’s over the mixture Sprinkle eyeballs over mixture.
- Allow 10 minutes for candy to firm.
Boo Brew
Ingredients
For the Ice Cubes
- 2 packages of gummy worms
- 1-32 ounce container of cranberry juice
For the Punch
- 5 ounces purple fruit punch (Kool-Aid or Hawaiian Punch)
- 1 ounce pineapple juice
- 1 ounce ginger ale
Directions
- Pour all the punch ingredients together and stir.
- Serve!