Halloween Recipes: Spooky sweets to make at home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With Halloween just around the corner, Sociably Yours joined us at FOX8 to share a few recipes that will be the perfect treat for your Halloween party!

Rice Krispie Treat Mummies

Ingredients

Rice Krispie Bars

White Chocolate Melts

Edible Candy eyes

Piping Bag

Lined cookie sheet

Directions

Melt the white chocolate and fully coat the Rice Krispie bar. Place your chocolate coated Rice Krispie treats on the lined cookie sheet and add the edible candy eyes. Put them in the fridge to set for a few minutes. While they are setting, scoop the rest of the melted white chocolate into the piping bag. Cut the tip of the bag so that small lines of white chocolate come out. Grab your chocolate coated Rice Krispie bars from the fridge and drizzle the white chocolate backwards and forwards to create the mummy bandage effect. Place them back in the fridge for about ten minutes. Enjoy!

Monster Munch (Halloween Popcorn)

Ingredients

5 cups popped Popcorn

1/4 cup orange candy melting chips

1/4 cup black candy melting chips

1/4 cup green candy melting chips

Directions

Spread Popcorn on wax paper lined sheet Heat orange candy chips by microwaving for about 30 seconds stirring and repeating until melted. Allow to cool for 2-3 minutes. Drizzle melted chocolate over popcorn Repeat the melting and drizzling procedure for the other candy color melting chips Sprinkle M&M’s over the mixture Sprinkle eyeballs over mixture. Allow 10 minutes for candy to firm.

Boo Brew

Ingredients

For the Ice Cubes

2 packages of gummy worms

1-32 ounce container of cranberry juice

For the Punch

5 ounces purple fruit punch (Kool-Aid or Hawaiian Punch)

1 ounce pineapple juice

1 ounce ginger ale

Directions