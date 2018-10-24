× Guilford County Schools to make up 2 of 4 days lost due to Florence, Michael

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford County Schools will only have to make up two of the four days missed due to Hurricane Florence and Tropical Storm Michael, the school system announced Wednesday.

Guilford County schools were closed on Sept. 14 and 17 as Hurricane Florence hit the North Carolina coast and again on Oct. 11 and 12 when Tropical Storm Michael tore through Guilford County. On Oct. 2, the state legislature waived make-up days for Hurricane Florence.

However, with just three make-up days left on its Traditional Academic Calendar and winter weather yet to arrive, all GCS schools will start five minutes early beginning in January when students return from winter break. School buses will arrive five minutes earlier as well; Dismissal times will remain the same, however, the school system said.

The state requires that all schools provide at least 1,025 hours of instruction each year. The longer days will ensure that GCS meets this requirement without having to add more make-up days in June.

“Historically, we experience our worst weather in Guilford County between January and March,” Chief of Staff Nora Carr said. “We want to have additional minutes in the bank so we can deal with any more issues that might arise this year and still meet state requirements.”

Prior to this fall, GCS has not missed an instructional day due to inclement weather before winter break since 2010, according to district records.

For additional information regarding how GCS makes decisions regarding inclement weather, click here. For a link to the school system’s calendars, click here.