Greensboro city councilwoman raises concerns about electric scooters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Some residents praise electric scooters as a quick way to get around Greensboro, but one city councilwoman says Bird and Lime scooters are creating problems in the downtown area.

"I saw several Bird Scooters downtown blocking ADA ramps, sidewalks and crosswalks. Totally blocking sidewalks in some cases,” Marikay Abuzuaiter said.

Abuzuaiter raised those concerns at Wednesday's Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting, saying it fits into the city's Vision Zero initiative to improve public safety.

“What we’re seeing is a group of people going out and joyriding and I’ve had a lot of calls from those who are driving cars saying that they’re coming right out in their path, and they’re terrified that they’re going to hit one. We need some rules and regulations in place,” she said.

The Bird app tells riders to stay in bike lanes, to wear a helmet and not to leave scooters in the public right of way. Abuzuaiter says not all riders are following the listed rules.

“They are on public streets, they are on public sidewalks, so we want to make sure everyone is safe. I consider it a huge public safety issue,” she said.

City staff members are working on a policy for scooters. Abuzuaiter said Wednesday that they don't know exactly how many there are in the city at this time, because they never knew the electric scooters were coming.

A spokesperson for the Greensboro Police Department said they have not issued any citations to riders since the scooters arrived several months ago.