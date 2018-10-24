Find out where the two $1 million winning Mega Millions tickets were sold in North Carolina

While they may have been shooting for the massive $1.6 million jackpot, two North Carolina Mega Millions players came out with $1 million each.

The North Carolina Education Lottery announced Wednesday where those two seven-figure tickets were purchased.

One was sold at a Circle K on Harrison Avenue in Cary.

The other was sold at a Zoom Express on Skyway Drive in Monroe.

Neither of them opted to pay the extra $1 for the Megaplier, but, if they had, their tickets would be worth $3 million.

The magic numbers drawn Tuesday night were 5, 28, 62, 65, 70, and the Mega Ball was 5. The jackpot was a staggering $1.537 billion — with a one-time cash option of $878 million.

Check your tickets folks! Two tickets worth $1 million each were sold in N.C. for last night's #MegaMillions drawing. The tickets were sold at the @CircleKStores on Harrison Ave. in #Cary, and the Zoom Express on Skyway Dr. in #Monroe. Retweet to help us spread the news! pic.twitter.com/qt1A2i1OAp — NC Education Lottery (@nclottery) October 24, 2018

Those two winners were not the only ones to walk away with a sizable prize.

11 tickets sold in the Tar Heel State matched all five numbers, but missed the Mega Ball.

For nine of them, their tickets are worth $10,000.

Two of them had the foresight and the extra cash to opt for the Megaplier. Their tickets are worth $30,000.

At lower amounts, the North Carolina Education Lottery reports the following numbers of winners at each level:

$1,500 — 4 matching numbers + Megaplier: 34 winners

$500 — 4 matching numbers: 202 winners

$600 — 3 matching numbers + Mega Ball + Megaplier: 103 winners

$200 — 3 matching numbers + Mega Ball: 513 winners

$30 — 3 matching numbers + Megaplier: 2,482 winners

$30 — 2 matching numbers + Mega Ball + Megaplier: 2,348

$12 — 1 matching number + Mega Ball + Megaplier: 18,410 winners

$10 — 3 matching numbers: 12,335 winners

$10 — 2 matching numbers + Mega Ball: 11,074 winners

$6 — Mega Ball + Megaplier: 45,951 winners

$4 — 1 matching number + Mega Ball: 89,412 winners

$2 — Mega Ball: 224,435 winners

The $1.6 billion winning ticket

Mega Millions confirmed that the sole winning ticket of the massive prize was sold in South Carolina.

While the jackpot did bust all Mega Millions records, the lottery announced that the prize amount came just short of breaking the world record.

Mega Millions previously rounded the jackpot total to $1.6 billion but revealed on Wednesday that the total came to $1.537 billion, a few million short of the $1.586 billion national and world record.

“We’re still waiting on results from other states,” it said. “If no one wins tonight, Friday’s jackpot is an estimated $2 billion.”

Mega Millions beats its own jackpot record

The next jackpot winner could come from anywhere. Mega Millions is played in 44 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the US Virgin Islands. A ticket costs $2 — but the odds of winning are about 1 in 302 million.

Mega Millions has already smashed its own jackpot record. That was $656 million shared by winners in three states in March 2012.

No one has won the Mega Millions jackpot since July 24 when 11 co-workers in California split $543 million.

But wait … there’s the Powerball

Mega Millions aside, the Powerball drawing is Wednesday, and the jackpot for that is an estimated $620 million. Not too shabby, either.

The Powerball has climbed since the last winner in New York in August, and has had 20 drawings since then without a jackpot winner. Wednesday’s will be the third-largest Powerball jackpot.

Before this week’s Mega Millions, the US lottery jackpot record was $1.586 billion, split among three winning Powerball tickets in January 2016.