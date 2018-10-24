× Carver High School student caught with gun in book bag, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Carver High School student was caught with a gun in his book bag Wednesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

Jarrious Maurice Richardson, 17, of Winston-Salem, is charged with possession of firearm on school premises and possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana.

Shortly after noon, the school resource officer was conducting an investigation when they discovered the handgun.

Police said Richardson was also in possession of marijuana.

Richardson was taken to the Forsyth County Detention Center where he is being held under a $2,500 secured bond.

Richardson is scheduled to appear in court Nov. 3.