Cancer survivor opens Salisbury wig shop with mom

SALISBURY, N.C. -- Dileika Wilson still remembers the first time she went looking for a wig.

Wilson was 33 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Her oncologist recommended a wig boutique in Maryland – where she lived at the time.

“I was expecting a warm and fuzzy, compassionate experience, it would have been my first experience with wigs, and it was the total opposite,” she said. “I actually left out of there crying without a wig.”

Years later, she was able to see the positive in that cold and disappointing experience.

“And I just said, 'God I know you took me through that journey to make sure that no one who walks through our doors feels that in any kind of way,'” she said.

Wilson gets to fulfill that effort every day as the co-owner of Timeless Wigs and Marvelous Things.

It’s a wig boutique in downtown Salisbury.

“Our customers are not the ones who just want to come in and grab something and go, our customers are ones who want a connection,” Wilson said.

Wilson and her mother, Marva Wilson, opened their store in April 2016 after purchasing the business from OK Wigs, which had been in the community for 42 years.

Since then, Timeless Wigs has moved from the previous South Main Street address to 121 W. Innes St.

Wilson’s faith is a big part of how she supports people through their journeys.

Biblical scriptures and words of affirmation are on the walls to help clients feel welcome.

There’s also a room that has prayer requests written on butterfly-shaped paper.

“Here, I get to be a part of people's journey in a positive way,” she said.