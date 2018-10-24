‘Suspicious packages’ sent to Obama, Clinton, CNN; CNN evacuates New York bureau

NEW YORK — A flurry of reports Wednesday morning stated ‘suspicious packages’ were sent to the Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton and CNN’s New York bureau.

The United States Secret Service confirmed that two “suspicious packages,” which were intercepted Wednesday morning, were addressed to former President Barack Obama and 2016 Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton earlier this week, the agency said Wednesday.

BREAKING: Secret Service intercepts suspicious packages addressed to the residences of former President Obama and former First Lady Hillary Clinton. Working with our law enforcement partners on the investigation. Our Statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

Neither Obama nor Clinton received the packages or were at risk of receiving them, the Secret Service said. They were discovered during “routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the agency said in a statement.

The package intended for Obama was intercepted in Washington, DC, on Wednesday morning, and the one intended for Clinton was addressed to her in Westchester County, New York, on Tuesday.

Another suspicious package report at CNN’s New York bureau forced an evacuation Wednesday morning.

The FBI said the package intended for Clinton was found in the vicinity of her residence in Chappaqua, New York, but offered no additional comment, citing the ongoing investigation.

The White House said it condemned the “attempted violent attacks.”

“We condemn the attempted violent attacks recently made against President Obama, President Clinton, Secretary Clinton, and other public figures,” White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said in a statement. “These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law. The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

On Monday, a suspicious packaged was found in a mailbox targeting billionaire investor and philanthropist George Soros. It was discovered and rendered safe. Authorities are investigating whether there are any connections between the three packages.

Bedford police say they received a call about 3:45 p.m. Monday reporting the suspicious package. The package appeared to be an explosive device, police said. It was later rendered safe in Bedford, New York, a law enforcement source said.

One of the sources described the package as small and said it consisted of a PVC pipe with an “energetic” material and a powdery substance. The package did not detonate on its own, the law enforcement source said. The Westchester County bomb squad responded to the scene, said Bedford Police Chief Melvin Padilla.

The device sent to Time Warner's mailroom is being treated as real explosive, is constructed with a pipe and wires, sources tell CNN https://t.co/VPSuDj5sNc — Brian Ries (@moneyries) October 24, 2018