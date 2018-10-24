Artist using his skills to get people excited about High Point Rockers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- While construction crews are using heavy equipment to build High Point's multipurpose stadium, BB&T Point, artist Brian Davis is a few blocks away creating his image of the stadium.

"Just have to keep going to the spot, painting what I think I saw here and going back to my perspective point, back and forth, back and forth," Davis said.

With multiple cans of spray paint by his side, Davis is transforming the sidewalk outside of the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau into an interactive art piece that celebrates High Point. The centerpiece of his design is BB&T Point, the home baseball field for the High Point Rockers. Davis has painted in field in such a way that, from a certain angle, you get a 3D look.

"Where you are standing is where the selfies will be taken," Davis said. "The baseball is heading your way."

Or you can choose to join the Rockers on the baseball diamond.

"Right behind me, I'm going to have a guy standing here with his hands up so you can stand on that as well," Davis said.

Melody Burnett is the director of operations and finance for the High Point Convention and Visitors Bureau. She is excited that the interactive mural is right outside her front door. Plus, Burnett believes High Point's art scene can be a tourist attraction for the city.

"It's organically starting to happen," Burnett said. "There's a 'mural mile' that's trickling through our core city. It is uniting neighborhoods that are historical."

Steps away from the visitors center, there's the mural of the giant lizard. And from there, there's a comic book-themed design. All of which is meant to get you talking and get you into High Point.

"Visitors are looking for that interactive experience," Burnett said. "They want to promote it on social media and public art is the way to do that, especially the piece right outside of our visitor center."