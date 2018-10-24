‘A Simple Gesture’ makes big impact on food insecurity in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's "A Simple Gesture" that makes a big impact.

Through this Greensboro non-profit, volunteers drive around picking up green bags packed with donations from front porches.

People participating are asked to remember "A Simple Gesture" each time they go to the grocery and pick up something to add to their bag.

Then, on a designated day, they leave the bag on their porch for volunteers to pick up.

The food is then taken to nine food pantries and most of it ends up at participating schools in Guilford County.

