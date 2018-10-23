Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools announces makeup days

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools students will not have to make up the two days school was canceled in September because of Hurricane Florence, the school system announced Tuesday.

Students will have to attend school on Jan. 22, 2019, to make up for Oct. 12, the day classes were canceled for Tropical Storm Michael.

