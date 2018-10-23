× Several high school varsity football games in the Triad moved to Thursday

Several high school varsity football games in the Piedmont Triad have been moved to Thursday night due to expected inclement weather on Friday.

The following games have been moved to Thursday evening:

Page at Grimsley (7:30 p.m.)

McMichael at Northeast Guilford (7:30 p.m.)

Southeast Guilford at Williams (7:30 p.m.)

West Davidson at Lexington (7 p.m.)

East Davidson at Ledford (7:30 p.m.)

Dudley at North Forsyth (7 p.m.)

Bartlett Yancey at Reidsville (7:30 p.m.)

Thomasville at Oak Grove (7:30 p.m.)

Glenn at East Forsyth (7:30 p.m.)

Southern Alamance at Southern Guilford (7:30 p.m.)

Northern Guilford at Morehead (7:30 p.m.)

West Forsyth at Davie County (7:30 p.m.)

Parkland at Mount Tabor (7:30 p.m.)

North Surry at West Stokes (7 p.m.)

Forbush at Walkertown (7 p.m.)

Surry Central at Carver (7 p.m.)

Reynolds at Reagan (7 p.m.)

Elkin at East Wilkes (7:30 p.m.)

Ashe County at West Wilkes (7:30 p.m.)

North Wilkes at Alleghany (7:30 p.m.)

Mount Airy at Bishop McGuinness (7:30 p.m.)

North Stokes at Winston-Salem Prep (7:30 p.m.)

Western Alamance at Eastern Alamance (7 p.m.)

Due to the number of games being rescheduled, FOX8 will air the Friday Football Frenzy show on Thursday night after the Miami Dolphins vs. Houston Texans NFL game.