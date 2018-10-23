Salmonella, listeria concerns prompt massive recall of ready-to-eat meals from Harris Teeter, Trader Joe’s

WASHINGTON — Nearly 800,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meals are being recalled over an onion ingredient that could be contaminated with salmonella and listeria, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced the recall Sunday.

Bakkavor Foods USA, Inc, which has a firm in Charlotte, North Carolina, issued the recall of 795,261 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry products sold under both the Harris Teeter and Trader Joe’s brands.

The following items are being recalled:

16-oz. plastic-wrapped with paperboard sleeve packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand “BBQ STYLE CHICKEN ARTISAN PIZZA,” with “Use By” dates from 01/07/19 through 04/11/19 printed on the case packaging.

8-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand “CHICKEN SAUSAGE, EGG WHITE and CHEESE BREAKFAST BURRITO,” with “Use By” dates from 01/24/18 through 10/25/18 printed on the case packaging.

8-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing HARRIS TEETER FRESH FOODS MARKET DELI-BAKERY brand “BACON, EGG and CHEESE BURRITO,” with “Use By” dates from 01/24/18 through 10/25/18 printed on the case packaging.

10-oz. butcher-paper wrapped packages containing “TRADER JOE’S CARNITAS WITH SALSA VERDE Burrito,” with “Use By” dates from 10/08/17 through 10/24/18 printed on the retail packaging.

The products under recall were produced from Sept. 27, 2017 through Oct. 15, 2018, meaning they could be bought as recently as this month or may be lurking in the back of your freezer.

The recalled products will feature one of the following establishment numbers inside the USDA mark of inspection.

EST. 19198

P-19198

EST. 46937

EST. 45335

Bakkavor Foods learned of the issue when their onion supplier recalled the onion that Bakkavor uses in the ready-to-eat meals.

The supplier cited concerns over Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella.

According to the USDA, no one has reported adverse reactions after eating these products, but anyone who may be worried an injury or illness is directed to contact a healthcare provider.

The USDA warns that eating Salmonella-contaminated food can cause salmonellosis, which causes diarrhea, abdominal cramps and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating the contaminated product. The illness usually lasts 4 to 7 days.

While most people recover from salmonellosis without treatment, some people can be hospitalized due to severe diarrhea. Older adults, infants, and people with weakened immune systems are especially at risk.

Eating Listeria-contaminated foods can cause listeriosis, which causes fever, muscles aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance and convulsions as well as diarrhea and other gastrointestinal symptoms.

This illness primarily affects older adults, people with weakened immune systems, pregnant women and their newborns.