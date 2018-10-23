Person killed when SUV hits building in High Point identified as High Point Central High student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A High Point Central High School student was killed when an SUV slammed into a Davis Furniture Industries building in High Point.

Police responded to the wreck at 12:48 a.m. Tuesday morning near the South College Drive and Ogden Street intersection.

Guilford County Schools spokesperson Nora Shoptaw confirmed the driver was Dezmond Williams, a student at High Point Central.

Officials said Williams was traveling at a high speed across Surrett Drive, rolled onto the shoulder of the road and then hit the building.

The SUV immediately caught fire. Williams was trapped inside.

An officer tried to put out the fire, but the extinguisher couldn't put it out.

Williams was pronounced dead once the fire was out.

No one else was injured in this single-vehicle crash.

High Point police, fire crews and Guilford County EMS all responded to the scene.

A crisis team was at High Point Central today assisting students and staff, Shoptaw said.