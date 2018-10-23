Overcrowding an issue at Guilford County Animal Shelter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Currently, the Guilford County Animal Shelter is housing almost 200 adult dogs and over 100 cats.

While they're making space for all of these animals, it's getting harder and harder to maintain this many.

"We can get somewhere between 50 and 70 animals in a day," said Darryl Kosciak, shelter manager.

The amount of animals they adopt out is a lot less. The shelter said that having that having almost 300 animals is quite high for this time of year.

"I think the storms have had something to do with it," Kosciak said. "I think there's been a lot of dogs and cats that maybe have

gotten away or different scenarios. I think that may have been an impact."

They've had to get creative with ways to find these animals homes, which is why they're reaching out to the community for some big help.

"Well of course adoption is the first one. We running some great adoption shelters through the month of October," Kosciak said.

Making sure your pet is spayed and neutered is another way to keep excess stray animals off of the streets.

"There are some low-cost clinics in the area that can help with that, but that's hugely, hugely important," Kosciak said.

If you can't permanently keep a pet, the shelter is looking for temporary homes through a fostering option.

"You're going to be treating them. You're going to be working with them, have them at home so we can create space at the shelter while you're hosting a little puppy or a little kitten," Kosciak said.

With so many animals, the shelter also needs more volunteers to help walk dogs or even clean kennels. Putting down an animal for space isn't an option for this shelter, which is why they're constantly finding ways to find forever home for these animals.