North Carolina man accused of sending photos of himself sexually abusing infant

RICHLANDS, N.C. — A Richlands man faces charges after allegedly sending photos of himself sexually abusing an infant, the Fayetteville Observer reports.

Ezekiel Coy Stone, 37, was charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, sex offense by an adult, child abuse and indecent liberties with a child.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said Stone sent the incriminating photos to another person through a phone app.

Naval Criminal Investigative Services reached out to OCSO regarding the arrest of Joshua Smith on child pornography charges and advised the sheriff’s office that Stone was allegedly involved, according to the Fayetteville Observer.

Stone was taken to the Onslow County Sheriff’s Detention Center under a $425,000 secured bond.