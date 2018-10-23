Please enable Javascript to watch this video

New doors have opened in the City of High Point -- a Family Justice Center is now stationed at the Guilford County Courthouse along East Green Drive.

At the center, 13 different agencies are ready to help survivors through a very hard time in their life.

"We serve child abuse, elder abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault and sexual violence. We are really a one-stop shop for victims of crime for family violent related issues or intimate partner violent related issues all of the resources are here in the center," said Catherine Johnson, director of the Guilford County Family Justice Center.

This is the second location for the county, the other opened in Greensboro in 2015 and has already helped nearly 20,000 people. There also have been no domestic violence homicides for anyone who has used the center's assistance. That type of change is one they are hoping to see in High Point.

"Folks who get that external support often have a better understanding and know better about their options and resources available to help them navigate their own safety," said Johnson.

Johnson said they put a lot of time and effort into making the new facility welcoming and comfortable.

All of the services at both locations are free and they have walk-in appointments Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.