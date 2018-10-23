× NC soybean farmer finds body in middle of 250-acre field

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Officials in Union County are conducting a death investigation after a farmer reported finding a body in a 250-acre field Monday afternoon, WSOC reports.

Investigators were called to the scene along McManus Road, south of Monroe and just a few miles from the North Carolina-South Carolina state line.

Investigators told WSOC a farmer was harvesting soybeans around 4:15 p.m. Monday when he saw what looked like human bones. He immediately stopped and called 911.

Investigators believe the body had been there for a while, but it is too soon to tell who it is, how the person died, and whether foul play was involved.

WSOC asked if it could be the body of a missing man who has not been seen since August and lived in the area. Investigators said they could not tell if the body was a man or a woman.

“It is very limited when you have a body in a field, badly decomposed. Our investigators are very good and they’re very thorough and they’ll look at all leads in this case,” Union County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Todd Elmore said.