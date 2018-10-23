Michael damage shuts down parts of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- People who use the walking trails inside of Guilford Courthouse National Military Park are advised to use extreme caution.

There are several signs that read “closed” in front of the park. The National Park Service closed portions of the park after tropical storm Michael left significant storm damage.

According to the Guilford Courthouse National Military Park, large trees and branches cover 28 sections of the historic park.

“There still some (people) out here but not but not as many as usual because you have to jump across, step over tree trunks and go over branches and that type of thing," said avid park walker Lawrence Hicks.

Sarah Cunningham, the park’s superintendent, said they’re working on removing the trees and obtaining federal funding.

“We’re currently in the process of requesting additional funding from the southeast region office, our support office, to assess that damage and request the funding. And its an often complicated process only because a lot of the tree that we have are down are in multiples where the trees are wedged on or leaning on other trees,” said Cunningham.

The National Park Service plans to remove the trees over the next two weeks.