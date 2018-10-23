Mega Millions mania in the Piedmont Triad with $1.6 billion jackpot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

People rushed to gas stations and convenience stores across the Triad Tuesday to buy Mega Millions tickets ahead of a historic drawing.

The estimated $1.6 billion jackpot brought out many first-time lottery players, who said they wanted a shot at the prize.

Most people agreed the amount was overwhelming and said they planned to donate some of the funds or share them.

“I’ve looked at some foundations and as far as helping kids and things of that nature, with terminal diseases like cancer, donate to them but I must give back,” Lawrence Scales said.

Others said they would put the money into a trust or start a foundation.

While the odds are one in 300 million for a win, players said they were willing to buy in for the experience. Some choosing to take home dozens of tickets, others just one.

“I’ll buy one ticket. Your odds don’t increase purchasing one or 10 or 50, they don’t increase. So it’s just what I do,” Randy Stevenson said.

NC Lottery officials say the jackpot brings them into uncharted territory, but someone will take home the jackpot eventually.

You can watch the Mega Millions drawing at 11 p.m. Tuesday on FOX8.