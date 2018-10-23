× Man seriously injured in Alamance County hit-and-run

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — A man was seriously injured in a hit-and-run in Alamance County Tuesday morning, according to Highway Patrol Master Trooper Brandon Baker.

At 7:11 a.m., Highway Patrol came to the 1100 block of Trollingwood Road near Haw River after a hit-and-run was reported.

Brandon Yancey, 33, of Burlington, was walking on the shoulder of the road when he was hit in the back by the mirror of a car headed east on Trollingwood Road.

The impact knocked Yancey into the ditch.

Yancey was taken to Alamance Regional Medical Center with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

While Highway Patrolmen were investigating, they found the mirror at the scene. It appears to belong to a white 2004-2008 Toyota Solara.

Anyone with information on this hit-and-run is asked to call Highway Patrol by dialing *HP (*47).

36.071270 -79.336588