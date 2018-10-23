× Man has life-threatening injuries after crash in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Winston-Salem Tuesday afternoon, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

David Paul Felker, 64, of Winston-Salem, was sitting at the stoplight on Silas Creek Parkway at Fairlawn Drive in a 2001 Chevrolet S10 pickup truck when a 2007 International 8000 series truck rear ended the pickup.

Police said for an unknown reason, the driver of the International truck failed to reduce speed as they were approaching the intersection.

Felker was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Felker was the only person in the Chevrolet.

There is no word on charges but Winston-Salem police are still investigating the crash.

36.142526 -80.291453