Man accused of indecent exposure inside Belk at Alamance Crossing

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man is accused of exposing himself at the Belk at Alamance Crossing Tuesday, according to a news release from Burlington police.

Donnell Lee Carr, 32, of Burlington, is charged with indecent exposure.

At 3:42 p.m., police were called to the Belk after employees said they saw Carr exposing himself inside the store.

Carr was placed in the Alamance County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone who was in the store between 2:45 and 3:45 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call Burlington police at (336) 229-3500.