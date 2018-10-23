In Tuesday's Money Matters, Jane King discusses a class-action-lawsuit against Bird Rides and LimeBike, a report that says apps can track you even if you uninstall them and YouTube's investment in a series of educational initiatives.
LimeBike, Bird Rides face class-action lawsuit, apps can track you even if you uninstall and more
-
New app lets you file lawsuits from your phone, Lyft pitches subscription plan and more
-
New Apple site shows their data on you, fast food chains fail at curbing antibiotics and more
-
How drone pilots can make six figures, man wins lawsuit claiming Roundup weedkiller gave him cancer and more
-
Elon Musk resigns as Tesla chair, vanilla prices spike amid shortage and more
-
Carolinians turn to walkie-talkie app before Florence, pharmacies remind to refill prescriptions and more
-
-
Canada Dry sued over amount of ginger in ginger ale, Apple hints September iPhone launch and more
-
YouTube to collect more data on you, Spotify to crack down on family plans and more
-
Nike sales up after Colin Kaepernick ad, stadiums drop food costs to boost attendance and more
-
KFC offers big bucks to name your kid after the Colonel, flight attendants plan to picket and more
-
NC job market hits record high, pricey products may make you fewer friends and more
-
-
Coca-Cola eyeing cannabis growth, iOS 12 released for iPhone and more
-
New method detects guns and bombs using Wi-Fi, US sees 16.3 billion spam calls in 2018 and more
-
Aircraft-imaged map details hurricane damage, Walmart looking at low cost health care and more