Greensboro restaurant and bar celebrating successful year

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A Greensboro restaurant and bar is celebrating a very successful year.

Wine Spectator Magazine just featured 1618 Midtown in Greensboro for having one of the best wine lists in the country.

That comes on the heels of a big win for the bar manager. He won a national competition this summer for one of his original drinks. He'll travel to France this month as part of his prize.

FOX8 Foodie takes us inside the bar that's shaking up in the drink scene in North Carolina.