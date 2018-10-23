Suspects tie up clerk, douse clerk in fuel and set fire to convenience store in Forsyth County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEWISVILLE, N.C. -- Two suspects are accused of robbing a Lewisville convenience store Saturday, tying up the clerk with zip ties and setting the store on fire, according to an incident report. The store actually has a Clemmon address.

The clerk was doused with diesel fuel, the store owner told FOX8. The clerk escaped when customers outside saw the store smoking and called 911.

At 9:41 p.m., the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office responded to Stop and Save Mart on Styers Ferry Road.

Deputies report the suspects had a handgun. They have confirmed there are two suspects.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, the suspects doused the clerk and store with fuel before setting the store on fire.

The owner said the suspects were inside the store for about an hour.

A truck and about $3,050 in other goods, including tobacco products and food, was reported stolen.

The truck was later recovered.

The crimes are listed as robbery, aggravated assault. truck theft and arson.