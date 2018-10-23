× Eating marijuana caused North Carolina high schoolers to get sick, sheriff’s office says

PERQUIMANS COUNTY, N.C. — Several high school students got sick after eating marijuana, according to the Perquimans County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office issued an announcement on Monday through a Facebook post.

A suspect gave the students the marijuana which they ended up eating, PCSO reports.

The students were brought to the hospital after reporting nausea but were later released.

The sheriff’s office has charged an individual but has not released the name or age of the suspect charged.

The Perquimans County Schools district also took action on their end. The nature of the district’s action was not released.

PCSO later clarified that the only substance used was marijuana, despite rumors.